Historic building is revamped and reopened in western Nebraska

A $500,000 grant from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund contributed to the renovation of the newly reopened historic Eastwood Apartments in Scottsbluff.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Eastwood building started out more than a century ago as a boarding house for workers from the local sugar factory and later became the Wardman Hotel and Cottonwood Inn.
Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities (WNHO) bought the deteriorating structure in 2015 and began a remodel.
To finish the project, WNHO sought the grant from NAHTF, which is an affordable housing resource administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Today, the Eastwood is totally revamped, with about 20 apartments and rent starting at $495.
“Everything inside is brand new, but retains that early 1900s-era history,” said Rawnda Pierce, WNHO executive director.
The Cozad Downtown Historic District
It contains 37 contributing resources and one previously listed property that demonstrate the commercial development of Cozad from roughly 1890 to 1968. The historic district is bounded by 9th Street to 7th Street, H Street to F Street. Since it was established, the district has remained a core of commercial activities in Cozad. Like many Nebraska communities, the downtown development was highly influenced by the railroad and agriculture. In the 1910s and 1920s, the original route of the Lincoln Highway passed through downtown Cozad greatly influencing its development until rerouted south of downtown in 1926. The district contains an intact collection of late-nineteenth- and early-to-mid-20th-century commercial buildings that reflect seven decades of commercial development in Cozad.
Dommer-Haase Farmstead, 2400 W. Eisenhower Avenue near Norfolk.
The rock-faced concrete block farmhouse was built in the early 20th century. Concrete block was a common building material from 1905 to 1930 but many of those resources have disappeared. This farmstead serves as a representative property of a once common, now rare building type. The farmhouse and the outbuildings serve as an intact collection of agricultural buildings that are a representation of a turn of the 20th-century farm complex.
The George E. Dovey House, 423 North 4th Street in Plattsmouth.
Known as “The Heights,” it’s named after a locally prominent businessman who built his home circa 1887 in the Queen Anne style. The home retains its distinctive Queen Anne characteristics such as the steeply-pitched roof with intersecting, asymmetrical cross gables, multiple variations of spindle work throughout both the interior and exterior, a one-story veranda along the front elevation that wraps around to the side, and a rounded tower on a prominent corner of the house that extends past the roofline. It is adorned with original hardwood floors, pocket doors, elaborate woodwork, and period-appropriate wallpaper.
The Velosco V. Leonard House, 323 N. 6th Street in Plattsmouth.
The Italianate home of a photographer whose studio is also listed in the National Register of Historic Places is part of the Plattsmouth Main Street Historic District. Built in 1883, the Italianate home had once served as a duplex and the current owners have restored much of the house to its original configuration and appearance. Italianate homes are identifiable by their oversized, bracketed eaves, slightly-sloped hipped roof, and tall, slim windows with decorative hoods. Alterations that have been made are consistent with the historic character and design of the home and adhere to Historic Preservation standards.
George A. Marshall House, 301 North 8th St., in Arlington
Marshall was a prominent horticulturalist who, along with his brother Chester, established Marshall Nurseries near Arlington in 1889. During his time in the nursery business, Marshall gained a strong reputation in the horticulture industry as the nursery’s products won prizes at the World Fair and the company expanded to include operations in Omaha and in Denver. Perhaps Marshall’s greatest achievement was the creation of a new species of ash tree known as the ‘Marshall Seedless Ash’ which had widespread use appearing on campuses from Oregon State to Purdue. Plantings from the Marshall Nurseries were incorporated into the landscape at numerous prominent buildings, most notably the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln. After two decades of living near the nursery east of Arlington, George and his wife Dora built a new home in town in the Prairie School style. The home still retains its original design, materials, and workmanship. The George A. Marshall House is listed in the National Register of Historic Places for both its association with a significant person and for its architectural value.
The six sites in Nebraska added to the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Services.
