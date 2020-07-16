Initial jobless claims climb for another week in Nebraska, though continuing claims are slightly down

LINCOLN — First-time jobless claims rose for a third week in Nebraska while the number of workers making continued unemployment claims ticked down slightly.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 8,229 people filed initial unemployment claims in Nebraska last week, up nearly 34% from the number of first-time claims filed the week prior.

Workers making first-time claims shot up to a peak of 26,788 in the first week of April, as the state imposed social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. New claims declined until hitting a post-pandemic low of 4,441 four weeks ago. That number was still several times the pre-pandemic level.

The number of Nebraska workers claiming continued unemployment has declined more slowly from a peak in late April, with some weeks showing slight increases and some showing slight decreases.

Those claiming regular unemployment increased 1.5% but were outweighed by a 5.6% decrease in the numbers of self-employed and gig workers claiming the special Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Workers who qualify for regular unemployment checks and the special unemployment assistance have been getting an additional $600 a week under the federal coronavirus relief legislation. Those additional payments are scheduled to end on July 25.

Nationally, the number of seasonally adjusted first-time filers came in at 1.3 million workers. It was the 17th straight week in which at least 1 million workers made initial unemployment claims, as the pandemic continues to roil the economy.