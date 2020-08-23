Abrahams Kaslow and Cassman LLP welcomes Julie M. Ryan Julie Ryan joined the litigation team at Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP in August of 2020. Before joining the firm, she served as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Nebraska Court of Appeals for two years. During this time, Julie had the opportunity to work on a wide variety of cases ranging from criminal to family law, complex civil appeals, and emergency petitions. Her role as a non-biased member of the court gave her invaluable experience and helps her to understand both sides of an argument fully as she has experienced first-hand how Nebraska law applies to specific factual situations. At AKC Law, Julie is a member of the Litigation department. She will apply her strong skills in persuasion, organization, and research to assist clients with Civil Litigation, Appellate Litigation and Appeals, Insurance Defense, and Medical Malpractice matters. An Omaha native, Julie received her Bachelor of Science in Financial Economics, magna cum laude, from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. Each year, she was on the Dean's List. She was also a Presidential Scholar in Financial Economics. Julie received her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law. She was a student articles editor for the Creighton Law Review, a Legal Writing Center Associate, and was named Best Brief Candidate in the University's Moot Court Competition. She also served as the Business Law Society Secretary and as Brief Editor for the Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court Competition. Julie received two CALI Excellence Awards, one in Legal Research and Writing and the other in Civil Procedure. She was admitted to the Nebraska State Bar Association in 2018.
