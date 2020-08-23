 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abrahams Kaslow and Cassman LLP
0 comments

Abrahams Kaslow and Cassman LLP

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Abrahams Kaslow and Cassman LLP

Abrahams Kaslow and Cassman LLP welcomes Julie M. Ryan Julie Ryan joined the litigation team at Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP in August of 2020. Before joining the firm, she served as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Nebraska Court of Appeals for two years. During this time, Julie had the opportunity to work on a wide variety of cases ranging from criminal to family law, complex civil appeals, and emergency petitions. Her role as a non-biased member of the court gave her invaluable experience and helps her to understand both sides of an argument fully as she has experienced first-hand how Nebraska law applies to specific factual situations. At AKC Law, Julie is a member of the Litigation department. She will apply her strong skills in persuasion, organization, and research to assist clients with Civil Litigation, Appellate Litigation and Appeals, Insurance Defense, and Medical Malpractice matters. An Omaha native, Julie received her Bachelor of Science in Financial Economics, magna cum laude, from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. Each year, she was on the Dean's List. She was also a Presidential Scholar in Financial Economics. Julie received her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law. She was a student articles editor for the Creighton Law Review, a Legal Writing Center Associate, and was named Best Brief Candidate in the University's Moot Court Competition. She also served as the Business Law Society Secretary and as Brief Editor for the Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court Competition. Julie received two CALI Excellence Awards, one in Legal Research and Writing and the other in Civil Procedure. She was admitted to the Nebraska State Bar Association in 2018.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five Nines
Inside Business

Five Nines

Five Nines, an Information Technology Services Provider headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska was named the top Information Technology Services P…

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

  • Updated

Koley Jessen Hires Chief Operating Officer Koley Jessen has hired Justin Haugen as the Firm's first Chief Operating Officer. Justin will provi…

NETt
Inside Business

NETt

NET Earns Regional Emmy NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received an Emmy award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Scie…

Renaissance Financial
Inside Business

Renaissance Financial

Justin Hughes from Renaissance Financial Obtains Professional Designation Justin Hughes has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst� (CFA�) d…

Westin Foods
Inside Business

Westin Foods

Westin Foods Valerie Ferrell Chief Financial Officer Westin Foods Westin Foods, a private label, and branded food manufacturer with corporate …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert