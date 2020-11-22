 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP
0 comments

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP

  • 0
Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP The law firm of Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP welcomes Casey A Jenkins to our team of business attorneys. Casey joined the firm in November 2020. He advises owners and developers, architects, and engineers in all construction phases from pre-bid to project closeout, including final claims. He has 14 years of experience in-house, representing owners directly, which gives him first-hand knowledge to develop strategies to help clients protect their profits, minimize delays and expenses, enforce their contract rights, and resolve disputes. Casey is also uniquely positioned to help contractors and subcontractors protect their contract rights and assert those rights when necessary. Casey has experience drafting and negotiating engineered equipment purchase agreements and contracts for both owners and contractors, implementing processes and procedures to reduce risk, and assessing conditions to avoid and reduce claims. He can skillfully mediate construction delay claims and contract disputes, including claims of inefficiency, delays, contract default and termination, and prosecuting and defending claims for extra work. Casey also has a deep understanding of insurance coverage, claims, and policy interpretations related to construction, engineering, and property insurances applicable to large scale construction projects. In 2001 Casey received his Bachelor's degree in Construction Management from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He received his JD with honors from Washburn University Law School in 2005 and is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association. Casey served as a past Board Member for the Association of Corporate Counsel, Mid-America Chapter. Casey has served as counsel for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, an international multi-billion dollar EPC and design firm in Kansas City, and for Kiewit Power, a Fortune 500 company in Lenexa, KS. He recently served as a Director of Contracts/Risk for Valmont Utility. Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP has been serving Omaha businesses for over 75 years. We specialize in business law, estate planning and litigation. Visit us online at AKCLaw.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aradius Group
Inside Business

Aradius Group

ARADIUS GROUP NAMES NEW PRESIDENT Appoints New Directors Steve Hayes Chris Mueller The Aradius Group Board of Directors announced that they ha…

The Salvation Army
Inside Business

The Salvation Army

Cassling Named Salvation Army National Advisory Board Chair The Salvation Army's national headquarters recently announced the election of six …

Line Partners
Inside Business

Line Partners

LINE PARTNERS ENTERS THE LINCOLN MARKET Chris Vasek Michelle Wangler Mattison Wenzl Pat Heiser A new full-service, commercial real estate firm…

Union Bank & Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Brett Union Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has hired Jason Brett as Vice President - Transportat…

McGrath North
Inside Business

McGrath North

Experienced Environmental Litigator Joins McGrath North McGrath North is excited to welcome D. David DeWald to our firm to join our Environmen…

VNA
Inside Business

VNA

Visiting Nurse Association Announces Two Retirements and Four New Leadership Members Bridget Young Joanie Kush Bridget Caniglia Amanda Hoist B…

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union announces DeBoer's retirement Cobalt Credit Union announ-ces the retirement of President and CEO Gail DeBoer, effective Ja…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert