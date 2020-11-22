Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP The law firm of Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP welcomes Casey A Jenkins to our team of business attorneys. Casey joined the firm in November 2020. He advises owners and developers, architects, and engineers in all construction phases from pre-bid to project closeout, including final claims. He has 14 years of experience in-house, representing owners directly, which gives him first-hand knowledge to develop strategies to help clients protect their profits, minimize delays and expenses, enforce their contract rights, and resolve disputes. Casey is also uniquely positioned to help contractors and subcontractors protect their contract rights and assert those rights when necessary. Casey has experience drafting and negotiating engineered equipment purchase agreements and contracts for both owners and contractors, implementing processes and procedures to reduce risk, and assessing conditions to avoid and reduce claims. He can skillfully mediate construction delay claims and contract disputes, including claims of inefficiency, delays, contract default and termination, and prosecuting and defending claims for extra work. Casey also has a deep understanding of insurance coverage, claims, and policy interpretations related to construction, engineering, and property insurances applicable to large scale construction projects. In 2001 Casey received his Bachelor's degree in Construction Management from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He received his JD with honors from Washburn University Law School in 2005 and is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association. Casey served as a past Board Member for the Association of Corporate Counsel, Mid-America Chapter. Casey has served as counsel for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, an international multi-billion dollar EPC and design firm in Kansas City, and for Kiewit Power, a Fortune 500 company in Lenexa, KS. He recently served as a Director of Contracts/Risk for Valmont Utility. Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP has been serving Omaha businesses for over 75 years. We specialize in business law, estate planning and litigation. Visit us online at AKCLaw.com