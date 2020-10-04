 Skip to main content
Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP welcomes Gregory F. Schreiber Gregory F. Schreiber joined the litigation department of Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP in August of 2020. His practice includes: Civil Litigation, Medical Malpractice Defense, Insurance Defense, Construction, Litigation, Probate, Employment, Personal Injury. Greg represents businesses and corporations through all stages of litigation, including breach of contract, negligence, insurance disputes, construction disputes, and employment matters. He defends physicians, nurses, hospitals, and healthcare facilities in medical malpractice cases. He is also adept at representing clients in probate and trust proceedings, including guardian and conservatorship matters. Greg attributes his ability to successfully advocate for his clients and find innovative ways to solve their problems to his background in Psychology. Before attending law school, Greg obtained his BA in Psychology and his MS in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he focused on employer and employee relationships, including hiring practices, retention, leadership, and compliance. He received his JD from the Creighton University School of Law. While in law school, he worked in the Creighton Community Economic Development Clinic and at the Nebraska State Legislature for Senator Steve Lathrop. Before joining the firm, he practiced commercial and business litigation at other Omaha law firms. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska.

