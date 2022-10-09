Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Payton R. Hostens joined Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP as a law clerk in 2020 and we are pleased to announce that she is now an Associate at the firm. Payton received her BA in Pre-Law Studies from the University of Iowa and earned her JD from Creighton University School of Law. While earning her law degree, Payton was a member of Creighton's Arbitration Team, which was awarded first place in the 2021 Midwest Regional of the ABA Arbitration Competition. In 2020, she was named Outstanding Oralist in the final round of Creighton's Moot Court Competition where her team was awarded first place. Payton was inducted into the Order of Barristers and Phi Delta Phi International Legal Honors Society, she was active in the Women's Law Society Association, and she earned two CALI Excellence for the Future Awards. Payton's law practice will focus on Business Law and Estate Planning. Her attention to detail, problem-solving skills, and a true desire to help clients achieve their business and personal goals will serve her clients well. Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is a Full-Service Business Law firm in Omaha, Nebraska. We have been providing our clients with the highest quality legal service since 1944. Our expertise is long-term strategic counsel on Business Law, Estate Planning and Litigation matters.
Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP
