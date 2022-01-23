Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is pleased to welcome Carrie K. Gaines as a member of the Business and Litigation Teams. Carrie joined the firm in the fall of 2022 after nearly 20 years of practicing law in Indiana and Nebraska. She is focused on providing value to her clients and solving their legal problems efficiently. At AKC Law, Carrie focuses her practice on intellectual property law, business formation, real estate transactions, privacy law, employment law, estate planning, and probate. Carrie received her B.A. in Philosophy/Political Science from Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. She then attended The UIC John Marshall Law School (now the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law) where she received her J.D. and an LL.M. in Intellectual Property Law. Carrie is a member of the Nebraska State, Indiana, and Iowa bar associations She is admitted to practice in the District Court of Nebraska, Iowa, Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana, 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Eastern District of Texas, Western District of Michigan, and Northern District of Illinois.