Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is pleased to announce that Alex J. Montoya has joined our team as an Associate Attorney. As a member of the business team, he assists clients with business formation, contracts, trademark filing, and estate planning. Alex received his JD from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln College of Law after receiving his bachelor's degree in business administration and health services administration from the University of South Dakota. While in law school, Alex received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award for Insurance Law and Corporate Finance. He also served as a Student Attorney for the Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic and was a Marvin and Virginia Schmid Law Library Research Fellow. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska.
