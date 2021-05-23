Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Joshua R. Baumann joined the Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Litigation Team in April 2021. He previously served as a Deputy County Attorney in the Douglas County Attorney's Office in both the Juvenile and Criminal Divisions, where he conducted various jury and bench trials, and drafted motions, briefs, and responses. To manage his caseload of over 200 files efficiently and effectively, Josh learned the keys to litigation success are communication & preparation. He brings these skills to his work at AKC Law where he represents businesses and corporations through all stages of litigation - from discovery to mediation, and if necessary, trial, and appeal. Josh received his BA in Business Administration, Finance, and Economics from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He earned his JD from the Syracuse University College of Law, where he received a CALI Excellence for the Future Award for having the highest grade in Business Associations. While in law school, he served as a law clerk in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and served as a student attorney in the Securities Arbitration and Consumer Law Clinic, the Bankruptcy Clinic and the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic. Josh is also a graduate of the United States Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia. He is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.