ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is pleased to announce the addition of Elizabeth (Beth) Whited to its Board of Directors. Whited brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience in the Omaha market to ACCESSbank. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pat Corrigan said, "We are delighted to welcome Beth to our Board of Directors. She is an experienced strategic leader in our community whose expertise will help strengthen our organization and presence in the Omaha market." Whited currently serves as Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Strategy at Union Pacific. Since joining Union Pacific in 1987, Whited has held several positions, including executive vice president and chief marketing officer, as well as executive roles in Strategic Planning, Investor Relations, Finance, and Marketing and Sales. There, she leads a variety of strategies including organizational growth plans, is a steward of company culture and is an architect of programs, processes and tools that enhance employee engagement. Whited is passionate about serving her community and is a member of the Humanities Nebraska Board and Omaha Symphony Board. She was a founding member and former president of Union Pacific's LEAD (Lead, Educate, Achieve, Develop) women's initiative. About ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Greater Omaha. Dedicated to serving its clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships. There are currently seven locations in the Omaha metro. To learn more about ACCESSbank, visit www.accessbank.com.