 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACCESSbank
0 comments

ACCESSbank

  • 0
ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank Frank Stalla ACCESSbank welcomes Frank Stalla as senior vice president, Director of Administrative Services to its management team. In this newly created role, Frank will provide management development and leadership to the bank's information technology, human resources, and ACCESS Payment Processing (APP) areas. He will also oversee facilities management of bank properties, including building expansions, renovations, and maintenance. Stalla is new to Omaha, and brings a wide variety of administrative and leadership experience. He most recently served as founder of an online education company providing training to prepare candidates for the Certified AML Specialist (CAMS) exam, a credential focused on anti-money laundering compliance for financial institutions. "We are excited to welcome Frank to the management team at ACCESSbank," said president and CEO Patrick Corrigan. "His prior experience and knowledge of the financial industry will mesh well with our leadership team as we continue to grow and expand our presence in the Omaha MSA." Stalla will office at the company's Midtown location at 8712 West Dodge Road. ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Greater Omaha. Dedicated to serving its clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships. There are currently six locations in the Omaha metro, with a seventh location under construction in Aksarben Village.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crypto group loses bid to buy U.S. constitution

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS Security National Bank is pleased to announce Nikki Alford as assistant …

Inside Business

McGrath North

MCGRATH NORTH EXPANDS ITS TEAM WITH TWO NEW ASSOCIATES Madison "Madi" Barbee Nicole Petrow McGrath North is pleased to announce the hiring of …

Assurity
Inside Business

Assurity

Tara Benson named Assurity Vice President, Operations Tara Benson, FSA, MAAA, has been promoted to Assurity Vice President, Operations. For th…

Baird Holm LLP
Inside Business

Baird Holm LLP

Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Six New Associates to the Firm Sapphire M. Andersen Jennifer L. Hiatt Thomas R. Norvell Tristin S. Taylor Emily S. Tos…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert