ACCESSbank Frank Stalla ACCESSbank welcomes Frank Stalla as senior vice president, Director of Administrative Services to its management team. In this newly created role, Frank will provide management development and leadership to the bank's information technology, human resources, and ACCESS Payment Processing (APP) areas. He will also oversee facilities management of bank properties, including building expansions, renovations, and maintenance. Stalla is new to Omaha, and brings a wide variety of administrative and leadership experience. He most recently served as founder of an online education company providing training to prepare candidates for the Certified AML Specialist (CAMS) exam, a credential focused on anti-money laundering compliance for financial institutions. "We are excited to welcome Frank to the management team at ACCESSbank," said president and CEO Patrick Corrigan. "His prior experience and knowledge of the financial industry will mesh well with our leadership team as we continue to grow and expand our presence in the Omaha MSA." Stalla will office at the company's Midtown location at 8712 West Dodge Road. ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Greater Omaha. Dedicated to serving its clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships. There are currently six locations in the Omaha metro, with a seventh location under construction in Aksarben Village.