ACCESSbank F. Jason Fowler Tom Corrigan Heidi Gass Patrick Huse Amanda Sudbeck F. Jason Fowler has joined ACCESSbank as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Fowler's experience includes more than 23 years of financial analysis, accounting, and managerial leadership. In a statement, CEO Patrick J. Corrigan said, "We are very excited to welcome Jason to our growing team. His financial expertise will be a tremendous asset to the bank's long-term strategic success." Fowler received his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition, he recently graduated with honors from the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado. Fowler is also involved in civic and community organizations. He currently serves as the board president of the Blair YMCA. Tom Corrigan has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer. Corrigan is one of the bank's original employees and has been instrumental in helping it grow to become the 4th largest Omaha-based bank. He has held a variety of roles, most recently serving as Chief Credit Officer. Corrigan will oversee the bank's commercial division in his new role, including credit administration, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial lending, treasury management and loan operations. "Tom has played an integral role in a variety of capacities since the bank's inception," said President Samantha Mosser. "We look forward to continued growth under his leadership." Heidi Gass has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Lending Manager & Relationship Officer. Her responsibilities include the daily operations, management and oversight of the consumer lending process. In addition, she will be developing and managing consumer lending relationships. Gass joined ACCESSbank in December 2007 when it opened. She has held numerous roles in both the retail and commercial areas. Heidi is also an advocate for the bank's culture and plays an active role in increasing employee engagement. "I'm thrilled to promote Heidi to Assistant Vice President. She has proven herself a tremendous asset to the organization and our clients," said Katie Henry, SVP & Retail Banking Division Manager. Patrick Huse & Amanda Sudbeck have both been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Relationship Managers. They have been with the bank since 2016. Huse has worked in various roles within the Commercial Department and currently focuses on commercial and industrial clients. He is active in the community, serving on the Project Harmony Service League Board, the AKSARBEN Foundation Floor Committee, and is a member of Leadership Omaha Class 43. Sudbeck joined the bank's Commercial Real Estate department in 2019, after holding roles in the Commercial area as an analyst and relationship manager. With over ten years of community banking experience, she prides herself on thinking outside of the box and helping clients find unique lending solutions. Community involvement is important to Sudbeck; she's currently involved in CREW, Nebraska Children's Home Society BRANCH Board, Millard Rotary and several SID boards.