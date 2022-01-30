 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is pleased to anounce the hiring of Mack La Rock as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. La Rock brings a wealth of knowledge and prior leadership experience in the Omaha market to ACCESSbank. Mack will oversee the management and development of the bank's commercial, commercial real estate and treasury management areas of the bank. ACCESSbank President Tom Corrigan said, "We are excited to welcome Mack to ACCESSbank as a part of our executive team. He is an experienced banker who will help strengthen our presence in the market with his connections in the business community." La Rock has over 20 years of banking experience in Omaha, and most recently served as the Omaha Market President at a local community bank. Mack holds a Bachelor of Science Business Administration (BSBA) Degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha and is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Omaha. He resides in Omaha with his family and serves on the Board of Directors for the Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska. To learn more about ACCESSbank, visit www.accessbank.com. About ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Greater Omaha. Dedicated to serving its clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships. There are currently six locations in the Omaha metro, with a seventh location in Aksarben Village opening in early 2022.

