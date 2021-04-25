ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is pleased to welcome Dawn Merrick to the team. Merrick has been hired as Vice President, Compliance Manager/BSA Officer. She comes to the bank with more than 20 years of compliance experience in Consumer and Commercial Loans, HMDA, CRA and BSA, along with Internal Audit functions. Dawn's responsibilities will include managing the bank's Compliance department, and evaluating policies and procedures to ensure the bank is compliant with mortgage, consumer lending and customer deposit regulations. She will also oversee risk-related programs and coordinate with state and federal regulators to conduct regular audits. Nannette Sudman, the bank's EVP and Chief Operations Officer, said, "we are excited to welcome Dawn to the team. As we continue to grow, Dawn's skill set and prior experience will enhance our compliance program and audit functions." ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Omaha. Dedicated to serving their clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for its exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships. There are currently six locations in the Omaha metro, with a seventh location under construction in Aksarben Village.
ACCESSbank
Related to this story
Most Popular
McGrath North Continues to Expand its Litigation Practice McGrath North is pleased to announce that Donald "DJ" Rison has joined McGrath North…
Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC Edward M. Kolb, MD announces the formation of Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, …
Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha (CSO) Central States Health & Life Co. of Omaha (CSO) is pleased to announce Jill M. Burns, …
DR. JOSETTE GORDON-SIMET AND SCOTT ROBERTS JOIN THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA'S ADVISORY BOARD Dr. Josette Gordon-Simet Scott Roberts The Salvat…
New Leadership at Boys Town National Research Hospital Jason Bruce, MD, has been appointed Executive Vice President of Healthcare at Boys Town…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center is First in Nebraska to offer Low-Dose Radiation with 3D Imaging Technology Children's Hospital &…
Julie E. Bear Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers Julie E. Bear has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of…
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES KEY OFFICER PROMOTIONS Krysti Cunningham Conner Price Chasity Carodine Mark Olson Alena Schauer Dustin Walter…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Division Chief of Pediatric Neurology Children's Hospital & Medical Center has named So…