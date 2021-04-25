 Skip to main content
ACCESSbank
ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is pleased to welcome Dawn Merrick to the team. Merrick has been hired as Vice President, Compliance Manager/BSA Officer. She comes to the bank with more than 20 years of compliance experience in Consumer and Commercial Loans, HMDA, CRA and BSA, along with Internal Audit functions. Dawn's responsibilities will include managing the bank's Compliance department, and evaluating policies and procedures to ensure the bank is compliant with mortgage, consumer lending and customer deposit regulations. She will also oversee risk-related programs and coordinate with state and federal regulators to conduct regular audits. Nannette Sudman, the bank's EVP and Chief Operations Officer, said, "we are excited to welcome Dawn to the team. As we continue to grow, Dawn's skill set and prior experience will enhance our compliance program and audit functions." ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Omaha. Dedicated to serving their clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for its exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships. There are currently six locations in the Omaha metro, with a seventh location under construction in Aksarben Village.

