ACCESSbank Scott Walters Mike Corrigan Margie Huff-Schaffer Dave Saccoman Zane Parkhurst Rachael Kimball ACCESSbank is pleased to announce the following employee promotions. "Focusing on the development and engagement of our employees is extremely important to ACCESSbank. Each individual plays an integral role in our success, and we are thrilled to see their continued growth," said Samantha Mosser, president of ACCESSbank. Scott Walters has been promoted to vice president of the bank's treasury management department. Scott will be responsible for managing the department and developing team members as they assist the bank's clients in creating efficiencies and driving profitability within their organizations. Scott has over 20 years of banking experience. Mike Corrigan has been promoted to vice president, commercial relationship manager. Mike's primary focus is on commercial and industrial businesses with a need for equipment financing, operating lines of credit, and business/real estate acquisitions. Mike is currently enrolled in the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program and will graduate in 2022. Margie Huff-Shaffer has been promoted to vice president of human resources. Margie has been with the bank for five years and is responsible for handling all human resource functions including recruiting, benefits, and managing employee relations. She has more than 20 years of experience and holds certifications with the Human Resource Certification Institute and the Society for Human Resource Management. Dave Saccoman has been promoted to vice president, mortgage banking. Dave currently oversees the Mortgage Loan Originators and specializes in mortgage services for first-time homebuyers, current homeowners, and residential investors. Dave brings more than 14 years of mortgage experience to the team. Zane Parkhurst has been promoted to commercial banking officer. Zane focuses on providing small business clients the appropriate banking services to grow their business. Along with his existing portfolio, he is responsible for developing new relationships for the bank. Rachael Kimball has been promoted to retail banking officer. Rachael has been with the bank for seven years and has held a variety of roles in the retail department. She is currently the manager of the La Vista location. Along with her managerial and leadership responsibilities, Rachael plays an active role in upholding the bank's culture and increasing employee engagement. Jeff Paulson has been promoted to credit administration officer. Jeff has been with the bank for three years and has more than 18 years of banking experience. He is responsible for ensuring the bank's policies and procedures are consistently applied to maintain a stable and quality loan portfolio. ACCESSbank is the fourth largest Omaha based bank and is a full-service community bank providing a complete range of financial products and services to businesses and individuals. Founded by a group of employees and local investors, the bank has based its growth upon the strong partnerships developed with its clients. ACCESSbank has six convenient locations throughout the Greater Omaha metro with a seventh location currently under construction in the Aksarben neighborhood. ACCESSbank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.