ACCESSbank ACCESSbank has promoted Greg Hanson to vice president of its merchant processing division, ACCESS Payment Processing. Greg joined the ACCESS team in 2012 when the bank purchased USMPS. In this leadership role, Hanson will be responsible for the overall management of the division, to include all aspects of sales and service. He will continue to manage his current client portfolio along with new business development. Hanson has ten years of experience in the credit and gift card industry, providing IT support and training on processing equipment. He provides businesses solutions which often reduce merchant costs while providing top of the line payment technology. Greg volunteers in the community to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Food Bank for the Heartland. ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Greater Omaha. Dedicated to serving its clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships. There are currently six locations in the Omaha metro, with a seventh location under construction in Aksarben Village.