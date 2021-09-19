 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACCESSbank
0 comments

ACCESSbank

  • 0

ACCESSbank ACCESSbank has promoted Greg Hanson to vice president of its merchant processing division, ACCESS Payment Processing. Greg joined the ACCESS team in 2012 when the bank purchased USMPS. In this leadership role, Hanson will be responsible for the overall management of the division, to include all aspects of sales and service. He will continue to manage his current client portfolio along with new business development. Hanson has ten years of experience in the credit and gift card industry, providing IT support and training on processing equipment. He provides businesses solutions which often reduce merchant costs while providing top of the line payment technology. Greg volunteers in the community to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Food Bank for the Heartland. ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Greater Omaha. Dedicated to serving its clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships. There are currently six locations in the Omaha metro, with a seventh location under construction in Aksarben Village.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mueller and Robak
Inside Business

Mueller and Robak

Mueller and Robak Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 Mueller Robak LLC is proud to announce that firm members William J. Mueller a…

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

  • Updated

Kate Sylvia-Root Joins Security National Bank Business Banking Team Security National Bank proudly announces that Kate Sylvia-Root has joined …

Woodmen Life
Inside Business

Woodmen Life

WoodmenLife Kelly Liberty, Vice President, Jen Hough, Director, Strategic Initiatives Agile, Business Process WoodmenLife has appointed Kelly …

Inside Business

CFO Systems

CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Tim Engler, Sara Haecke, & Jay Hill to its nationwide team of more than 60 professionals focused on help…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert