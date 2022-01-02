ACCESSbank The Board of Directors of ACCESSbank has appointed Thomas Corrigan to the position of president and chief operating officer. Corrigan has been with the bank since it opened in 2007 and most recently served as executive vice president and chief lending officer. "Tom knows the bank's employees, clients and shareholders, which is a huge bonus when recruiting for the president position," said the bank's chairman, Gary Perkins. "His appreciation and awareness of our culture is a positive attribute and assurance of our continued success in this marketplace. We look forward to working with Tom to further the bank's vision as the preferred community bank in the Omaha MSA." ACCESSbank CEO Patrick Corrigan added, "Tom has proven to be a strong leader for our bank in the roles he has held. This is a very natural progression for him and our organization at this time. He has the full support of the management team and our board of directors. His knowledge and expertise in banking, as well as the community, makes him very effective in relating to our employees and clients, which is critical to the success of a financial services business." Tom will oversee the operations of the bank and its mortgage and payment processing divisions. He will also join the bank's board of directors, assisting with initiatives identified in the bank's strategic plan. Corrigan is a 2006 graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha. In 2017, he completed the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking program, where he received both a Stonier Diploma and a Wharton Leadership Certificate. He presently serves on the board of Learning for ALL. To learn more about ACCESSbank, visit www.accessbank.com. About ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is a locally owned community bank committed to making things happen in Greater Omaha. Dedicated to serving its clients, shareholders, employees and the community, ACCESSbank is known for exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships. There are currently six locations in the Omaha metro, with a seventh location in Aksarben Village opening in early 2022.