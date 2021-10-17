Acclaro Valuation Advisors Expands Professional Staff Paul M. Hasenjager Tanner L. Comp Paul M. Hasenjager, ASA, has joined Acclaro Valuation Advisors, LLC, as Senior Vice President, and Tanner L. Comp, CPA, has joined the firm as an Analyst. Acclaro Valuation Advisors is an independent valuation firm specializing in the appraisal of closely held businesses with its headquarters in Omaha and branch offices in Washington, Florida, and Illinois. Mr. Hasenjager and Mr. Comp are based out of the firm's Omaha headquarters. Mr. Hasenjager brings more than 15 years of experience providing valuations of operating companies, limited liability companies, and family limited partnerships for gift and estate planning, buy/sell agreement, tax reporting, and various other purposes. Prior to joining Acclaro, Mr. Hasenjager was Senior Vice President at RIC Closely Held Services, LLC, in Omaha and Senior Manager for Marshall & Stevens, Inc. in St. Louis, Missouri. He earned the Accredited Senior Appraiser credential from the American Society of Appraisers in 2013 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration - Finance from Saint Louis University in 2005. He is an active member of the American Society of Appraisers, The ESOP Association, and the National Center for Employee Ownership. Mr. Comp, a Certified Public Accountant licensed by the State of Nebraska, previously was an auditor with Deloitte, LLP. He earned a dual Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Master of Professional Accountancy degree, magna cum laude, from the University of South Dakota in 2017. He is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.