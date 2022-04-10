 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACLU of Nebraska

ACLU of Nebraska

ACLU of Nebraska The ACLU of Nebraska is thrilled to announce Mindy Rush Chipman will lead their statewide legal program as the organization's next legal director. Rush Chipman is an accomplished civil rights attorney who comes to the role with significant experience advocating for often marginalized clients in diverse areas of law including criminal defense, housing, immigration law, juvenile law and unlawful discrimination.

