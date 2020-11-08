Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center is proud to announce that P. Tracy Brigden, DDS recently became a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM). ABDSM is the board for the leading national organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy. Earning Diplomate status from the ABDSM is a unique and hard-earned honor that recognizes special competency in dental sleep medicine. Dr. Brigden is 1 of 5 dentists in Nebraska to currently hold this status. Dr. Brigden began his dental career in general dentistry, which he practiced for 22 years before joining Dr. Roger Roubal at Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center in 2015 to focus on sleep disorders exclusively. "I'm committed to using my experience and knowledge of dental sleep medicine to help treat my patients' snoring and sleep apnea, providing them with a better night's rest. While CPAP is great treatment, it doesn't work for everyone. We are dedicated to providing the most appropriate and effective treatment, and that varies by each individual patient". Dr. Roubal became a Diplomate of the ABDSM in 2013, the first in Nebraska to achieve this level of competency. "Dr. Brigden has been a fantastic addition to our practice and with his knowledge and dedication to the field, he brings the highest level of care for our patients, which is what I expect for each person who walks through our door hoping for better sleep and improved health". About Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center. The Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center is the only one of its kind in the region 100% dedicated to sleep. We believe that sleep apnea is not only one of the most underdiagnosed conditions in America, it's one of the most serious. Our mission is to reach every person with sleep apnea and help them find the best sleep apnea treatment for them. We achieve our mission by helping people get their sleep apnea diagnosed, educating them about their treatment options, and providing effective treatment. With a strong team of highly credentialed and experienced Sleep Dentists, Sleep Physicians, and Respiratory Professionals, we personalize treatment and offer both CPAPs and Oral Appliances. Learn more at www.WhyWeSnore.com