AGP ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF AG PRODUCTS Mark Sandeen Craig Pietig Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP) today announced two management promotions. Mark Sandeen has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and Group Vice President. In this role, Sandeen will lead AGP's commercial efforts across all AGP businesses. Sandeen has over 30 years of experience with AGP and has been a member of the executive management team since 2012. Most recently, Sandeen served as AGP's Senior Vice President of Soybean Processing. Craig Pietig has been promoted to Vice President of Ag Products. In this role, Pietig will oversee AGP's export and grain merchandising businesses. Pietig has over 15 years of experience with AGP, working in progressively succeeding management roles in AGP's Ag Products Group, most recently as AGP's Senior Director of Export. About AGP AGP (www.agp.com) is a leading agribusiness with primary operations as a major U.S. soybean processor/refiner producing and marketing soybean meal, refined soybean oil, and biodiesel. AGP businesses also include agricultural product trading in domestic and international markets and numerous U.S. grain elevator operations. With 2021 annual sales of over $5 billion, AGP is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, and is owned by 151 local and regional cooperatives representing over 200,000 farmer-producers across the United States. Corporate headquarters are in Omaha, Nebraska. Contact: Matt Caswell, VP Member/Corporate Relations and Government Affairs | (402) 498-2279 | mcaswell@agp.com