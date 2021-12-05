 Skip to main content
AGP ANNOUNCES NEW CORPORATE OFFICERS Courtney Lawrenson Adam Piper Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP) today announced two management promotions. Courtney Lawrenson has been promoted to Vice President for Oils and Energy. In this role, Lawrenson will lead AGP's commercial efforts in refined oils and renewables. Lawrenson has over 20 years of experience in the natural gas and renewable fuels industries, including almost seven years with AGP. Most recently, Lawrenson served as AGP's Senior Commercial Director for Oils and Energy. Adam Piper has been promoted to Vice President of Soy Processing. In this role, Piper will oversee AGP's soybean processing business. Piper has 15 years of experience with AGP, working in progressively succeeding management roles in AGP's Soybean Processing Group, most recently as AGP's Director of Marketing. About AGP AGP (www.agp.com) is a leading agribusiness with primary operations as a major U.S. soybean processor/refiner producing and marketing soybean meal, refined soybean oil, and biodiesel. AGP businesses also include agricultural product trading in domestic and international markets and numerous U.S. grain elevator operations. With 2021 annual sales of over $5 billion, AGP is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, and is owned by 151 local and regional cooperatives representing over 200,000 farmer-producers across the United States. Corporate headquarters are in Omaha, Nebraska. Contact: Matt Caswell, VP Member/Corporate Relations and Government Affairs | (402) 498-2279 | mcaswell@agp.com

