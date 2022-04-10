AGP ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP) today announced a new management promotion. Paul Wahlmeier has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Finance. Wahlmeier joined AGP in March of 2021 from Gavilon where he was Vice President of Strategy, leading their business development and expansion efforts. Wahlmeier's previous professional experience also includes various finance roles at Union Pacific where he was involved in capital planning, business development, and audit. Wahlmeier earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Hastings College, as well as an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Most recently, Wahlmeier served as AGP's Senior Director of Finance. About AGP AGP (www.agp.com) is a leading agribusiness with primary operations as a major U.S. soybean processor/refiner producing and marketing soybean meal, refined soybean oil, and biodiesel. AGP businesses also include agricultural product trading in domestic and international markets and numerous U.S. grain elevator operations. With 2021 annual sales of over $5 billion, AGP is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, and is owned by 151 local and regional cooperatives representing over 200,000 farmer-producers across the United States. Corporate headquarters are in Omaha, Nebraska. Contact: Matt Caswell, VP Member/Corporate Relations and Government Affairs | (402) 498-2279 | mcaswell@agp.com