Local Tax and Accounting Firm Goes Through Ownership Change Awerkamp, Goodnight, Schwaller and Nelson, P.C., an Omaha accounting and business consulting firm, founded in 1986 in order to provide personal service and knowledgeable advice regarding business and tax issues, has been acquired. With an abbreviated name and a new logobut the same commitment to offering high quality, responsive service with heavy shareholder involvementSteve Drucker, CPA/ABV, Brian Lodes, CPA and Brent Barnes, CPA will become shareholders in the firm. Thomas Schwaller, CPA, John Pribramsky, CPA and Daniel Gilg, CPA - CFP� will remain with the firm as principals. "We are excited to have found new owners that share our commitment to quality service," said Schwaller. "We are continuing to work side by side to accomplish a smooth transition for our clients." "For 35 years, AGSN has been known for its expertise in tax services, accounting and assurance services, estate and financial planning and business consulting," said Drucker. "We will continue to offer all of those special quality services and more to our clients and build on the rich history of AGSN." AGSN is located at 17007 Marcy Street. For more information, visit agsn.com.
AGSN Accountants + Advisors
