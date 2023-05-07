AIM Institute Announces Dr. Kandace Miller's Leadership Transition AIM Institute's Board of Directors announced recently that after 30 years of fortifying the region's tech workforce and advancing educational opportunities for youth and adults in technology, Dr. Kandace Miller will transition from her distinguished leadership role as AIM's President and CEO. The board is conducting a national search for a successor. Dr. Miller devoted her career to ensuring that AIM remained at the forefront in establishing a thriving and diverse tech workforce in Omaha and across the Midwest. A visionary and a trailblazer, Dr. Miller took AIM's original organizational model as a computer programming training service and transformed the Institute into a transformative resource for thousands of individuals and organizations. AIM has removed barriers to tech education and developed a previously untapped pool of tech professionals by providing free and effective training programs, engaging underserved community members and increasing access to the tech career continuum resulting in both business and community growth. "It truly has been an honor to serve alongside talented leaders and selfless service providers who are committed to growing the tech community through a multitude of AIM-led programs and events," Dr. Miller said. "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors, the incredible AIM Institute staff and all of our community partners, donors and foundations. I know AIM's future is bright because of the hard work and generosity from countless individuals whose contributions to AIM have positively impacted the economic and social landscape of Omaha." Dr. Miller's stewardship has resulted in AIM's emergence as a difference-maker in Omaha and across the region. Over the last three decades, AIM has: Helped 250,000 individuals improve their tech skills and find jobs; Raised more than $59 million in grant funds; Helped more than 25 million job seekers apply for new career positions via the career development portal, CareerLink; Served 142,000 youth with engaging and interactive initiatives; Hosted more than 16,000 individuals at AIM events. "Kandace's impact on the organization is incalculable," said Ashok Fichadia, chair of AIM's Board of Directors and the Assistant Vice President of IT Development for Union Pacific. "She's cultivated an atmosphere of cooperation, affinity and creativity, driving all at AIM to succeed for the benefit of the entire community, particularly for women and minorities who are underrepresented in the tech industry. Her legacy is inspiring and unmatched." Dr. Miller's tenure at AIM began in 1993. Guided by the mentorship of Dr. Robert Sweeney, Dr. Miller soon worked to clarify the organization's mission, optimize programming and secure strategic partnerships. She oversaw strategic acquisitions and the launch of new initiatives as AIM expanded the Heartland Developers Conference, established its headquarters at the historic downtown Omaha Grain Exchange building and opened the state-accredited AIM Code School. Upon transitioning CareerLink to new ownership, Dr. Miller spearheaded renewed investment in AIM's focus on tech talent development. Today, as a result of Miller's leadership, AIM is providing essential tech education with programs such as its AIM Code School and Southwest Iowa Free Technical Training (SWIFTT). AIM hosts enriching events annually to increase the tech talent community collaboration and networking, in addition to celebrating success stories, notably the Tech Navigator career program, Youth in Tech program, Youth Academies and the AIM Tech Awards. In recent years, Dr. Miller's commitment to collaboration sparked a partnership with Omaha STEM Ecosystem, which led to the 2021 launch of a first-of-its-kind online resource called the STEM Community Platform. Dr. Miller also orchestrated the 2023 donation of digital media news publication SPN (Silicon Prairie News) to the Nebraska Journalism Trust, helping to further advance the region's tech and business industries by providing expert, reputable news coverage of start-ups, entrepreneurs and creatives. In March 2023, the inaugural Nebraska Women in STEM Awards was presented to the AIM Institute for the Outstanding Organization advancing Women in STEM. A celebration of her 30 years of service to the Tech Community will be held later this year. Details will be released at a later date. "There are so many great reasons to be proud of AIM's evolution and impact, but what stands out most to me is that we built an innovative, relevant, and enduring nonprofit in strategy and culture," Dr. Miller said. "It's such a special place, designed for people from all walks of life to thrive. We embrace the uniqueness of each individual and foster their unique talents. Together we execute the vision of growing the economic future of the community while delivering life-changing, cycle-breaking services to individuals." Dr. Miller will continue to consult with AIM in an Emeritus role and work closely with the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition. A transition plan is underway. A search firm has been hired to help identify the most capable candidate to fill the President/CEO position. If you know of qualified candidates, please refer them directly to the individual who will be leading the search, Mike English with The Moran Company. His email address is mike@morancompany.com. ABOUT AIM INSTITUTE Through education, career development, and outreach, the non-profit AIM Institute has fostered the growth of Omaha's tech sector for more than 30 years. AIM is an essential contributor to economic development in the Omaha area and beyond, developing, growing, and retaining local tech talent that is critical to the success of area companies and the community at large. Today, AIM promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in the tech sector by making outstanding educational opportunities and career training accessible to all, from elementary school through adulthood. AIM's team of experts provides code school classes, leadership academies, one-on-one coaching, technical training and networking tools to ensure anyone can pursue a rewarding tech career. AIM's engagement efforts strengthen the region's talent pool for its members and help address the increased demand for high-skill tech jobs in the Midwest, also known as the Silicon Prairie. More information about AIM is available at aiminstitute.org and through social media on Facebook, Instagram - @aiminstituteomaha and Twitter - @aiminstituteoma.