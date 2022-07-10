Altus Architectural Studios, Inc. Altus Architectural Studios, Inc. announced today that it will become an employee-owned company, giving eligible employees the option to own stock in the award-winning healthcare architectural firm. Company founder Loren Lamprecht, AIA said, "the time is right to acknowledge the many dedicated employees who have built Altus, and I am excited to see how much this team can accomplish as we move forward." The company announced a new Board of Directors that includes Partners Michael Hamilton, AIA, Carrie Hinshaw, AIA and Evan Lamprecht, AIA. Co-founder Hamilton will serve as President for the firm. Hinshaw will lead the firm's Denver office as a Vice President and Lamprecht will lead in the Omaha office as a Vice President. "Ultimately, strong team performance depends on people who believe in each other and feel their work has greater purpose- Altus is no exception," Hamilton said. "We believe this new structure will allow Altus to attract and retain top talent for the clients we serve." He added, "Altus is moving forward with a strong employee focused culture that provides opportunities for people to grow and advance in their career." In addition to the newly named Board of Directors, Dwayne Meyer, AIA and Erik Austin, AIA were awarded stock and have been named Principals in the firm. The following employees were awarded stock and named Associates in the firm; Ray Dryzmala, Eric Eschenbrenner, AIA, Kyle Adamson, AIA, Chris Peterson, Assoc AIA and Eva Krueger, NCIDQ. Loren Lamprecht will remain involved with the firm as Principal and will continue to contribute his talents and 40+ years' experience to clients' healthcare planning needs. About Altus Architectural Studios Altus Architectural Studios was founded in 2001 with a vision to provide superior architectural planning/design services for the healthcare industry. For more than 20 years, the firm has collaborated with and worked tirelessly for healthcare organizations of all sizes to create thoughtfully designed, functional settings that are both healing and exceptional. Altus, with offices in Omaha, Neb., Denver, Colo., and Cheyenne, Wyo., understands the responsibility that comes with creating environments that directly impact patient care and delivery. They proudly embrace the role they have in helping humanity heal by enabling healthcare clients to deliver the kind of care patients need and deserve.