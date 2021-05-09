Alvine Engineering Names Haberman, Hadfield, and Woodson As Principals Sam Haberman Brian Hadfield Rich Woodson Alvine Engineering has named Brian Hadfield, Sam Haberman, and Rich Woodson as principals within the firm. In their new roles, these individuals will be actively involved in providing leadership to execute the firm's strategic initiatives for delivering excellent engineering, client satisfaction, and quality projects. Sam Haberman, P.E., LC Sam has proven himself to be a leader in the industry with a diverse portfolio of experience in electrical design for various types of buildings. As a professional engineer and lighting certified (LC), Sam understands the entire design process, from engineering software to collaborating with stakeholders in initial project development. Brian Hadfield, P.E., F.P.E., LEED AP, WELL AP Since starting his career as an intern at Alvine Engineering, Brian has continued to use the same foundational approaches for his designs today as a principal for the firm. From designing LEED-certified buildings to his expertise in providing a healthier indoor environment as a WELL Accredited Professional, Brian pushes the boundaries of mechanical and fire protection engineering systems. Rich Woodson, P.E. Rich Woodson plays an important role in guiding mechanical engineering design at the firm, especially within the healthcare and senior living markets. He has experience using a variety of delivery models, including design-build, which embraces flexibility and collaboration. Rich shares his knowledge as an active mentor within the firm and the community. Alvine Engineering, founded in 1961, is a comprehensive mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, and architectural lighting firm with offices in Omaha, Nebraska; Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.