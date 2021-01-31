American National Bank Welcomes Suzi Sterba as Commercial Banking Team Lead American National Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Suzi Sterba as Commercial Banking Team Lead. Suzi brings a well-rounded approach to her client relationships with over 15 years of progressive and increasingly successful experience in commercial & retail banking, treasury management, credit administration and relationship management. Suzi and her team are creating partnerships and providing flexible solutions for new and existing clients. Ms. Sterba received her Bachelor's of Science in Banking and Finance from the University of Nebraska Omaha. She currently serves as the as Vice Chair on the OneWorld Community Health Centers Board of Directors and is a Loan Committee Board Member with Spark Capital. "We are excited to welcome Suzi to the Commercial Banking team. Under Suzi's leadership and expertise, we will continue to help businesses thrive throughout the region by providing innovative banking products and services. Her significant banking experience in the commercial sector in both lending and treasury management, together with her involvement in the community, will be invaluable to the bank and our clients." Jason Hansen, President, American National Bank. About American National Bank American National Bank offers a full range of products and services to help personal and business clients do more. With roots dating back to 1856, American National Bank is one of the largest privately-owned banks in the Midwest, with 37 full-service offices in Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. With more than $4 billion in assets, American National Bank provides strength, stability and experience in creating tailored solutions for your financial needs. For more information, visit american.bank.