American National Bank Appoints New Members to Leadership Team Promotions of Three ANB Leaders Mark Continued Commitment to Service Ben Bemis Chris Garinger Lorie Lewis American National Bank is promoting three senior team members-Ben Bemis as Chief Product and Operations Officer, Chris Garinger as Executive Vice President and Lorie Lewis as Director of Client-Focused Solutions. Each brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to their respective roles as American National Bank continues to grow. Ben Bemis joined American National Bank in 2019 as a Senior Vice President leading a Commercial Lending team. As Chief Product and Operations Officer, he will strategically lead the development of potential new and existing client-facing products, including the ANB card and payment suite, as well as evolving fintech opportunities. He has more than 16 years of experience in banking leadership and client support experience. "Ben leads with an entrepreneurial spirit and high standards of quality," said Wende Kotouc, American National Bank Executive Co-Chairman/CEO. "His experience across the spectrum of relationship management and passion for innovation make him a great fit for this new role. His work will foster synergy across departments in ways that will continually enhance our clients' experience." Chris Garinger has been with American National Bank for six years and will continue his journey in his new role of Executive Vice President. Chris is serving as the Director of the bank's Indirect Division, which has seen incredible success under his leadership. He is passionate about promoting the importance of financial literacy and healthy personal credit. "Chris has a vibrant vision for optimizing talent and leveraging technology," said John Kotouc, American National Bank Executive Co-Chairman/CEO. "He has more than 20 years of progressive banking and auto dealer finance expertise and is enthusiastic in his pursuit of continual improvement, client engagement and digitally-focused innovation." In her more than 25-year career at ANB in Treasury Operations and Product Management, Lorie Lewis has immense banking expertise and strategic problem-solving ability have been instrumental to the bank's success. In collaboration with others, Lorie has always been a constant champion and advocate for our clients' perspectives. In a new role as Director of Client-Focused Solutions, she will continue to lead teams and spearhead initiatives that have significant impact on meeting and exceeding our clients' needs. Her passion extends beyond her professional role to her involvement in the community through her work on several boards. "Lorie's commitment to customizing solutions for our clients has been unmatched," John Kotouc said. "The energy and experience she brings to this new role will continue to make our client experience the best it can be." About American National Bank American National Bank offers a full range of products and services to help personal and business clients do more. With roots dating back to 1856, American National Bank is one of the largest privately-owned banks in the Midwest, with 37 full-service offices in Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. With more than $4.5 billion in assets, American National Bank provides strength, stability and experience in creating tailored solutions for your financial needs. For more information, visit american.bank.