Karen Abboud 2020 Physical Therapist Assistant Clinical Excellence Award American Physical Therapy Association - Nebraska Chapter Congratulations to Karen Abboud, APTA NE's PTA Clinical Excellence Award recipient. This award recognizes a PTA who's respected by peers, active in our state association, and contributes to PT in education, management, patient care or research. Abboud is known for her years as PTA Caucus representative and her work as the current Academic Coordinator of Clinical Education for Clarkson College.