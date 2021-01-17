Nikki Sleddens 2020 Achievement in Education Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Chapter Congratulations to Nikki Sleddens, APTA Nebraska's 2020 Achievement in Education Award recipient. This award honors a member who's made service contributions to PT and the association by developing and delivering education experiences, improving the profession. Nikki is Director of Clinical Education for the UNMC PT program and has worked tirelessly in developing and engaging clinicians on state and national levels.