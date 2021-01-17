 Skip to main content
American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska
American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska

American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska

Dr. Lisa Black Mary Ellen Sacksteder Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Dr. Lisa Black is APTA Nebraska's 2020 Mary Ellen Sacksteder Award recipient the association's highest honor. Black has distinguished herself in the area of clinical education serving as Academic Coordinator of Clinical Education at Creighton University. She's a nationally known credentialed clinical education trainer for practicing clinicians. She's held many national positions within APTA's Academy of Education. She's spent thousands of hours over 16 years practicing and teaching community-based health promotion skills benefitting dozens of community partners. She was named "Physical Therapy Educator of the Year" by physical therapy students recognizing her teaching and scholarship. She's demonstrated a strong record of collaboration and has published several peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. She's been involved in a national, multi-site study that describes novice to expert clinical reasoning in practice is innovative and longitudinal in nature, allowing future scholarly impact. Her expertise in clinical education and reasoning earned her the APTA Academy of Education's "Stanford Award." She's a most humble, mission centered role model for students and established clinicians.

