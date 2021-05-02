Rodney Williams, Michael Quinn, Michael Wincek and Chris Knust Achieve Circle of Success Recognition at Ameriprise Financial Rodney Williams Michael Quinn Michael Wincek Chris Knust Rodney Williams and Michael Quinn, Private Wealth Advisors with Williams Quinn Petersen & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, Michael Wincek, Financial Advisor, Managing Director with Wincek Casteel Financial Strategies, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, and Chris Knust, Branch Manager/Managing Director with Ameriprise Financial in Omaha, NE, have qualified for the company's 2020 Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement. To earn this achievement, Williams, Quinn, Wincek and Knust established themselves as among the company's top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction. They each have twenty years or more of experience in the financial services industry. As advisors with Ameriprise Financial, they provide financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Rodney Williams, Michael Quinn, Michael Wincek or Chris Knust at 402-391-5400 or visit their Ameriprise office at 15858 West Dodge Road, Suite 110 in Omaha, NE. About Ameriprise Financial At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or ameripriseadvisors.com/Rodney.D.Williams ameripriseadvisors.com/Michael.r.quinn; ameripriseadvisors.com/mike.wincek; or ameripriseadvisors.com/c.knust. Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC a registered investment adviser. Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. � 2021 Ameriprise Financial, LLC. All rights reserved.