ARADIUS GROUP NAMES NEW PRESIDENT Appoints New Directors Steve Hayes Chris Mueller The Aradius Group Board of Directors announced that they have elected Chris Mueller to succeed Chuck Kinzer as president of Aradius Group. Kinzer recently retired after 30 years with the company and served as president since 2008. Mueller was also elected to the board along with Ricky Fairchild. Mueller has held several roles over his 13 years with Aradius Group, from quality management and continuous improvement, to leading the production platform as vice president of manufacturing, and most recently as the chief operating officer. As president, he is responsible for leading Aradius Group's future and creating velocity within the business as it develops products and offers services that deliver value beyond ink on paper. "Chris has proven his leadership as a valued member of the Aradius Group team and I have every confidence he will continue to forge innovation for our clients and industry," said Aradius Group CEO and Chairman of the Board, Steve Hayes. Mueller built his leadership skills as an active member of Vistage and by earning certificates in Business Management, Lean Leadership, Value Stream Mapping, among others. Ricky Fairchild also named as one of the newest members of the Aradius Group Board of Directors is from Dallas, Texas. He holds a double major in Finance and Legal Studies of Business as well as a master's degree in Education. Fairchild currently works in Dallas as a financial advisor and senior vice president for RBC Wealth Management. He serves as chairman of the board for The Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation. Aradius Group, formerly known as Omaha Print, has been an innovator in the printing industry for over 160 years. Based out of Omaha, Nebraska, Aradius Group continues to provide direct mail marketing strategies tailored to their customer's goals.