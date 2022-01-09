Arbor Bank Announces Two New Board Members Mark Quandahl Ron Nebbia Arbor Bank, serving Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865, is pleased to announce the additions of Mark Quandahl and Ron Nebbia to its Board of Directors. Mark Quandahl, former Director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, and state senator; brings decades of leadership and management experience in: public administration, banking, fintechs, digital assets, non-depository institutions, and securities regulation and Government relations to Arbor Bank's Board. Ron Nebbia joins the Arbor Bank Board also with decades of experience. Currently a CPA and Consulting Shareholder at one of the largest financial and tech firms in the region, Mr. Nebbia brings an Accreditation in Business Valuation paired with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, technology and process efficiency consulting, and a wealth of experience in consulting across vertical industries. "Mark Quandahl and Ron Nebbia are a great fit with the outstanding talent we've assembled in our Board of Directors. Their extensive experience across a wide array of industries makes them tremendous consultants and resources for Arbor Bank and our customers," said Paul Olson, Arbor Bank President. About Arbor Bank Arbor Bank has proudly served Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865. With full-service locations in Omaha, NE; Elkhorn, NE; Nebraska City, NE; Oakland, IA; and Sidney, IA; Arbor Bank is committed to providing uncompromised service and customized solutions to help individuals, families, businesses, and local communities grow to their fullest potential. www.arborbanking.com
