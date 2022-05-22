Arbor Bank Hires Brent Blume as Omaha Market President Arbor Bank, the community banking leader in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa is pleased to announce the hiring of Brent Blume as Omaha Market President. Mr. Blume brings over 30 years of leadership and management experience in commercial banking, wealth management, and team development to lead the Omaha Market for Arbor Bank. "Joining Arbor Bank and leading our Omaha team presents an exciting opportunity," said Brent Blume, Omaha Market President, "As we continue to grow our footprint in the Omaha area, we are in an outstanding position to expand upon our successful commercial and consumer relationships and continue to grow at an unprecedented rate." Mr. Blume is a graduate of Creighton University as well as the Graduate School of Banking - Colorado and is an Accredited Wealth Management Advisor. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Mid-America Council - Boy Scouts of America and is an Advisory Board Member of The ALS Association Mid America Chapter. He has previously served on Boards for One World Community Health Center, Midlands Latino Community Development Corporation, and continues to be actively involved in the Omaha community. "We are thrilled to have Brent Blume join Arbor Bank. His experience and expertise will be a great asset as we continue to grow in the Omaha market," said Paul Olson, Arbor Bank President. About Arbor Bank Arbor Bank has proudly served Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865. With full-service locations in Omaha, NE; Nebraska City, NE; Oakland, IA; and Sidney, IA; Arbor Bank is committed to providing uncompromised service and customized solutions to help individuals, families, businesses, and local communities grow to their fullest potential. www.arborbanking.com