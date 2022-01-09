Arbor Bank Promotes Chris Kortus to VP, Commercial Banking Arbor Bank, serving Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Kortus to Vice President, Commercial Banking. Mr. Kortus joined Arbor Bank as a Credit Analyst in 2014 and has held numerous roles, including Commercial Loan Officer. In his newly expanded role, he is responsible for serving new and existing commercial customers; providing credit facilities, treasury management, and commercial insurance needs. With specialization in mergers and acquisitions, franchise financing, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, and commercial real estate, Kortus will also lead the Arbor Bank Outdoors Program initiatives. Kortus, a US Navy Veteran, will office in Arbor Bank's Elkhorn and Omaha Lakeside locations. About Arbor Bank Arbor Bank has proudly served Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865. With full-service locations in Omaha, NE; Elkhorn, NE; Nebraska City, NE; Oakland, IA; and Sidney, IA; Arbor Bank is committed to providing uncompromised service and customized solutions to help individuals, families, businesses, and local communities grow to their fullest potential. www.arborbanking.com
