Assurity names Nick Stremlau Senior Director and Actuary, Product Management Assurity has promoted Nick Stremlau, FSA, MAAA to senior director and actuary, product management. In his new role, he will lead the design and implementation of life and supplemental health products while also serving as Assurity's illustration actuary. "I'm looking forward to continuing Assurity's strong history of developing and managing insurance products that meet the needs of our customers," he said. Stremlau joined Assurity in 2010 as an actuarial assistant. He most recently served as director, life and annuity product management and associate actuary. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Stremlau obtained membership in the American Academy of Actuaries in 2012 and became a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in 2014.

