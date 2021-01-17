 Skip to main content
Assurity announces promotions in legal, marketing departments Jill Fiddler Scott Zagurski Assurity is pleased to announce the promotion of Jill Fiddler to vice president, general counsel & secretary and Scott Zagurski to vice president marketing & digital experience. In her new role, Fiddler oversees Assurity's legal matters, focusing on regulatory interpretation and guidance, commercial contracts, and privacy and security law. She joined Assurity in January 2019 following more than a dozen years at Woods | Aitken LLP, where she earned partner status. While attending the University of Nebraska College of Law, Fiddler served as managing editor of the Nebraska Law Review. Since joining Assurity in July 2016 as senior director of marketing, Zagurski has been the architect of several projects to enhance the company's digital marketing and fulfillment capabilities, as well as the company's 2019 rebranding efforts. He previously held marketing, digital media and web roles with Baxter Auto and Mutual of Omaha. "We are fortunate to have associates of Jill and Scott's caliber and experience working for us in these important roles," said Tom Henning, chairman, president and CEO. "I know under their leadership, these areas of the company will continue to significantly contribute to the company's success."

