Assurity names Jason Damme Director, Corporate Planning and Associate Actuary Assurity has promoted Jason Damme, FSA, MAAA to director, corporate planning and associate actuary. His role includes supervising and developing modeling capabilities for use in budget projections, cash flow testing and asset liability management. "Jason brings a wealth of product development and pricing knowledge to the corporate planning role," said Kevin Faltin, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. "His insight and experience will be invaluable as he works to enhance our planning and projection capabilities." Damme joined Assurity's actuarial team in 2008 and has since held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently director, health product management. He interned with Woodmen Accident and Life - a predecessor of Assurity - while studying mathematics at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Assurity
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seven Associates Join Koley Jessen Jacob S. Walker James R. Glover Cameron O'Connor Katie Runge Beau Morgan Emily Coffey Keith Catt Koley Jess…
Eric Rausch Supports Scooter's Coffee Expansive Growth as Vice President of Distribution Supporting the rapid growth of Scooter's Coffee, Eric…
Max the Vax Initiative Launches to Keep Nebraska Kids Protected and in School Children's Hospital & Medical Center and the Nebraska Depart…
AGP ANNOUNCES NEW CORPORATE OFFICERS Courtney Lawrenson Adam Piper Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP) today announced two management promot…
Dana Coonce and Holly Bass of Medical Solutions Named to SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List Dana Coonce Holly Bass Staffing Industr…
SILVERLEAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADDS WEALTH ADVISORS ERIC MULLIGAN & TONYA BOUSQUET Eric Mulligan Tonya Bousquet Advisors Eric Mulligan &…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Division Chief of Pediatric Cardiology Jeff Delaney, M.D., has been appointed division chie…
Heart Ministry Center Mark Dahir Linda Alsharif Kye Chumley Angie Grote Stephanie Heimann Markus D. Hines Paul Weishapl Heart Ministry Center …
ACCESSbank Frank Stalla ACCESSbank welcomes Frank Stalla as senior vice president, Director of Administrative Services to its management team.…
Eighth Circuit Bar Association Presents Distinguished Service Award to Stu Dornan The "Richard S. Arnold Award for Distinguished Service" was …