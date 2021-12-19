 Skip to main content
Assurity names Jason Damme Director, Corporate Planning and Associate Actuary Assurity has promoted Jason Damme, FSA, MAAA to director, corporate planning and associate actuary. His role includes supervising and developing modeling capabilities for use in budget projections, cash flow testing and asset liability management. "Jason brings a wealth of product development and pricing knowledge to the corporate planning role," said Kevin Faltin, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. "His insight and experience will be invaluable as he works to enhance our planning and projection capabilities." Damme joined Assurity's actuarial team in 2008 and has since held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently director, health product management. He interned with Woodmen Accident and Life - a predecessor of Assurity - while studying mathematics at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

