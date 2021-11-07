Tara Benson named Assurity Vice President, Operations Tara Benson, FSA, MAAA, has been promoted to Assurity Vice President, Operations. For the past 24 years, Benson has held various actuarial positions with Assurity and its predecessor companies, most recently Senior Director & Actuary, Product Management. In her new role, Benson will lead Assurity's operating departments. She succeeds Susie Keisler-Munro, who will become Assurity President & CEO Jan. 1, 2022, following the retirement of Tom Henning. "Tara brings both industry and company experience and insight to the role, along with a keen intellect and track record of success," Keisler-Munro said. A 1995 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Benson is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and served on the Board of Directors for the Nebraska Actuaries Club from 2015 to 2018. She currently serves on the UNL Actuarial Science Advisory Board.
