Bailey Lauerman Tops Nebraska Advertising Awards Over the weekend, the advertising community from across the state gathered together to celebrate and recognize the state's best work at the annual Creative Nebraska Advertising Awards. The event was held at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. Bailey Lauerman, a 53-year old nationally recognized agency, led the competition with the most awards, including a Judge's Citation and 20 Gold ADDY awards. Bailey Lauerman's winning work was created on behalf of eight national and local clients across several industries. The Nebraska Advertising Awards are sponsored annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) to recognize and reward the spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. Competition entries were judged by an accomplished group of advertising professionals from across the nation. Selection of the most creative entry in each category was determined by a scoring process in which the judges evaluated all creative dimensions of every entry. Bailey Lauerman's total of 34 awards outpaced the 18 other companies that entered their work. The agency's 20 Gold awards easily topped the field, more than doubling the number of Gold ADDYs won by all the rest of the agencies combined. A Judge's Citation is each individual judge's selection of the best piece of work entered across the entire show. The 2022 Lincoln Marathon poster was recognized with one of those Judges Citationsa reflection of Bailey Lauerman's commitment to exceptional work in both advertising and design areas of the marketing craft. That poster marked the 32nd year that Bailey Lauerman has designed the promotional material for that prestigious event. "To be recognized is always an honor. Most importantly though, it speaks to the strength of our client relationships and the trust that they place in the power of creativity. We've long been aware that the work that stands out in creative competition has also proven to stand out exceptionally well in the competitive marketplace." said Carter Weitz, Chairman/CCO at Bailey Lauerman. Bailey Lauerman has been recognized by the Effie Effectiveness Index as one of the Top 10 Most Effective Independent Agencies in the nation, was awarded "Small Agency of the Year" by Advertising Age, and has been named one of "20 Small Agencies that Punch Above Their Weight," in Forbes. The agency has earned national recognition for its work with brands including Disney, Union Pacific, AMC Theatres, Phillips 66, Bosch, Panda Express, Netflix, UnitedHealthcare, The Smithsonian and many more. Visit BaileyLauerman.com for more information.