BAILEY LAUERMAN ADDS LEADERSHIP POSITIONS AND HEADCOUNT AS A RESULT OF CONTINUED GROWTH Jessica Jarosh Megan Storm Aaron Jarosh Emily Mazurek While most of the advertising agencies in America struggled through the business challenges and changing paradigm of the last year, Bailey Lauerman continued to add clients and top industry talent. The agency's staff size grew by 16% and attracted new regional clients like Iowa State University and The Farnam Hotel. Bailey Lauerman also picked up the national accounts of The Joint Chiropractic and Cutter Aviation. Record-breaking organic growth through existing client relationships added an additional boost. As a result, several promotions were announced and new hires were made to support the increasing number of campaigns in development. Jessica Jarosh named Managing Director of BLNE. In her new position, Jessica will be overseeing the agency's critical systems, technical processes, and suite of capabilities to match client needs and support the firm's business strategy. This role, focused on operational effectiveness, formalizes many of the areas Jessica has expertly managed across the agency over several years as Group Account Director and most recently, Head of Account Leadership. She will be working closely with department heads to ensure that Bailey Lauerman is well positioned to efficiently and responsively deliver on each and every client expectation. Megan Storm, Aaron Jarosh and Emily Mazurek join the BL leadership team. As the agency has developed over the past year, so has the leadership team. Megan Storm, Aaron Jarosh and Emily Mazurek are the newest members of this group that is responsible for not only managing all areas of the company, but also for running its playbook. Representing the communications planning, creative, and social media sides of the business, these three bring a track record of success, deep expertise, and a fresh perspective to the organization's highest-level discussions and collective decision-making. New hires join BL from Dallas, Detroit and Kansas City. A total of nine new employees have joined the agency in the account, creative, PR and social media departments. Recognized advertising talent, innovative minds, and idea-makers relocated from across the nation, in addition to several impressive hires from the Omaha market. Investments in New Technology. In addition to staff moves, Bailey Lauerman has made investments in new technology to bolster its in-house media capabilities. The agency's demand-side platform gives clients access to multiple integrated data sources for precision demographic, behavioral, and contextual targeting across digital display, social media, mobile, video. Real-time access to a much larger network of media vendors, digital inventory, and optimization opportunities provides cost savings for clients and creates efficiencies within media campaigns.