Bailey Laurerman

Bailey Lauerman tops show with over 50 Nebraska Advertising Awards. Over the weekend, the advertising community from across the state gathered in Omaha to celebrate and recognize the state's best work at the annual Nebraska Advertising Awards. The event was held at the sleek new Farnam Hotel. Bailey Lauerman, a 52-year-old nationally recognized agency, led the competition with over 50 awards, including 3 Judge's Citations and 13 Gold ADDY awards. Bailey Lauerman's winning work was created on behalf of nine national and local clients across several industries. The Nebraska Advertising Awards are sponsored annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) to recognize and reward the spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. Competition entries were judged by an accomplished group of advertising professionals from across the nation. Selection of the most creative entry in each category was determined by a scoring process in which the judges evaluated all creative dimensions of every entry. Bailey Lauerman was awarded 3 of 5 prominent Judge's Citations, two on behalf of Phillips 66 for the "Guardol Guards Them All" advertising campaign, and one for the Opera Omaha 2021/2022 season brochure concept and design. A Judge's Citation is each individual judge's selection of the best piece of work entered across the entire show. Taking home 3 of the 5 judges awards is a reflection of Bailey Lauerman's commitment to exceptional work in both advertising and design areas of the marketing craft. Bailey Lauerman accepted a total of 13 total Gold ADDY awards, the highest amount given to any agency, for the following clients: Phillips 66, Kendall Motor Oil, Bosch, UnitedHealthcare, and Opera Omaha. The agency also pulled in 36 Silver ADDY awards, earning recognition for work created for Phillips 66, Kendall Motor Oil, Bosch, The Joint Chiropractic, UnitedHealthcare, Marriott's Autograph Collection (The Farnam), Special Olympics Nebraska, and The Lincoln Marathon. "The breadth of our recognition speaks directly to the strength of our client relationships and our collective belief in the power of creativity in the marketplace. Talented people working collaboratively together against a shared vision creates competitive advantage." said Greg Andersen, CEO at Bailey Lauerman. Bailey Lauerman is a nationally recognized, independent advertising firm headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with a satellite office in Los Angeles. Its staff of creative and communications professionals has supported some of America's leading brands including Phillips 66, Bosch, ABC World News, Disney, AMC Theatres, Pepsi, UnitedHealthcare, ConAgra Foods, TD Ameritrade, and Union Pacific. The agency has been awarded the coveted Agency of the Year distinction by Ad Age. For more on Bailey Lauerman, visit www.baileylauerman.com.