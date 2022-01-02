Baird Holm Attorneys at Law

Baird Holm LLP Announces Three New Partners Baird Holm LLP is proud to announce that Hannah Fischer Frey, Mark J. Goldsmith, and Michael D. Sands have been elected to Partners within the Firm. Hannah Fischer Frey's practice focuses on corporate transactions, federal and state tax planning issues, and tax exempt matters. Hannah has been closely involved in numerous federal income tax and income withholding audits as well as Nebraska sales tax and income tax examinations. In addition, she regularly assists individuals in business succession matters as well as nonprofit organization seeking exemption from federal income tax. Mark Goldsmith represents employers in all aspects of employment litigation, with a focus on defending claims of discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination. Before joining Baird Holm, Mark practiced for more than ten years in California where he focused primarily on employment, commercial, trade secret, and professional-liability litigation. Michael Sands focuses his practice on real estate, construction, tax-increment financing, occupation taxes, municipal bonds, and renewable energy matters. He represents commercial real estate developers, wind and solar developers, and investors and owners of real estate in matters involving the acquisition. Michael also represents municipalities, acting as special counsel for projects utilizing tax-increment financing and other alternative financing mechanisms. "Our already impressive Partnership just got even better. Hannah, Mark, and Michael are valuable additions to the Firm," said Baird Holm LLP Managing Partner Chris Hedican. "Each of them brings unique skillsets and an incredible work ethic to their respective practice groups. They are great advocates and advisors to our valued clients." About Baird Holm LLP Baird Holm LLP's integrated team of 97 attorneys, licensed in 22 states, is committed to connecting each of its valued clients to the positive outcomes they seek. With extensive and diverse expertise, Baird Holm leverages each attorney's skills to respond efficiently to its clients' local, regional, national and international legal needs. Founded in 1873, Baird Holm proudly represents public and private companies, individuals, private funds and other investors, financial institutions, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.bairdholm.com.