Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Five New Associates Brian Barmettler Sarah M. Gorsche Gabrielle A. Kott Tessa M. Lancaster Nicholas F. Miller Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Brian Barmettler, Sarah M. Gorsche, Gabrielle A. Kott, Tessa M. Lancaster and Nicholas F. Miller to the firm. Brian Barmettler focuses his practice on commercial litigation and creditor's rights. Brian earned his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School, magna cum laude, in 2020. At Michigan, Brian received the Merit Certificate for Constitutional Law; Jurisdiction and Choice of Law; and International Litigation. Brian grew up in Switzerland and moved to the United States in 2012 to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He received his undergraduate degree from UNL, summa cum laude, in 2016. Sarah M. Gorsche concentrates her practice on all aspects of labor and employment matters. She received her Juris Doctor, with high distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2020, where she was a member and Executive Editor of the Nebraska Law Review. Prior to law school, Sarah graduated from Boston College, cum laude, in 2015 and worked for a Fortune 500 company conducting sales analytics. Gabrielle A. Kott focuses her practice on commercial financing transactions and public finance transactions. She earned her law degree from Creighton University School of Law, cum laude, in 2018. At Creighton, she was a member of National Moot Court Team, CALI in Copyright Law, Negotiation, Commercial Contract Drafting and participated in Milton R. Abrahams legal clinic. Gabbie was a Judicial Clerk to the Hon. William B. Cassel of the Nebraska Supreme Court from 2018-2020. Tessa M. Lancaster concentrates her practice on health care law. She graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law in 2020, cum laude. While there, she served as an Internet and Symposium Editor for the Illinois Law Review. She was also the Fundraising Chair of the Women's Law Society and Event Coordinator of the Health and Elder Law Society. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies in 2015. Nicholas F. Miller concentrates his practice on trial and appellate advocacy, representing clients in complex commercial, contract, real estate, insurance, and finance disputes. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Idaho and his law degree from Creighton University School of Law, magna cum laude. At Creighton, he was a member of the Creighton Law Review, and was elected Student Bar President by his classmates. "These five attorneys are outstanding individuals with very impressive credentials, and they bring unique experiences and contributions to the Firm that will immediately benefit our clients," said Baird Holm LLP Managing Partner, Richard E. Putnam. "We are pleased to have them join us during this time of strategic, ongoing growth." About Baird Holm LLP Baird Holm LLP's integrated team of 96 attorneys, licensed in 20 states, is committed to connecting each of its valued clients to the positive outcomes they seek. With extensive and diverse expertise, Baird Holm leverages each attorney's skills to respond efficiently to its clients' local, regional, national and international legal needs. Founded in 1873, Baird Holm proudly represents public and private companies, individuals, private funds and other investors, financial institutions, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.bairdholm.com.