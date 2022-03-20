Survey Determines 2022 Best Places to Work in Omaha� Best Places to Work in Omaha survey founder, Baird Holm LLP, along with program sponsor, the Greater Omaha Chamber, are announcing and applauding the 2022 winners. Companies with 25 to 200 employees: Companies with more than 200 employees: 1. Supportworks 1. Fusion Medical Staffing 2. Midlands Choice, Inc. 2. LRS Healthcare 3. CharterWest Bank 3. Carson Group 4. Bridges Trust 4. FNIC 5. Pattern 5. Yahoo This year, we are pleased to honor one Sustained Excellence Award winner Olsson. This designation is given to organizations that have repeatedly ranked in the top three in the Best Places to Work in Omaha survey. Specifically, the Sustained Excellence designation is given to those companies that participate in the survey for four consecutive years and rank first, second or third in three consecutive years, or ranked in the survey in eight of the last ten years. Created in 2003 by Baird Holm LLP, and sponsored by the Omaha Chamber, the Best Places to Work in Omaha initiative provides a way to publicly recognize and celebrate local employers who foster an engaged work environment and culture dedicated to organizational success. The competition measures levels of employee engagement through an online survey. The survey is administered and feedback is provided by Quantum Workplace. "This initiative has become an invaluable tool for employers to measure employee engagement, and to develop new goals based on the results," said Kelli P. Lieurance, Partner at Baird Holm. "The survey provides the detailed information employers need to produce teams that are engaged and productive in their work. Earning this recognition is a great source of pride for the winners, and can also be used in both marketing and recruiting efforts," said Lieurance. "More than that, considering how much the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many of our workplaces, this achievement by our winners is particularly impressive this year." The winners, and this year's featured non-profit, the Ollie Webb Center, Inc., will be publicly recognized at a luncheon event at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The date and event details are subject to change based on CDC guidelines. More information about the luncheon and ticket sales will be available on Baird Holm's website. "We are always proud of the companies that work every day to be a best place to work in Omaha. It is even more impressive when companies sustain that commitment to excellence in difficult times of change," said David G. Brown, President and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber.