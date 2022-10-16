Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Four New Associates to the Firm Halle A. Hayhurst Katie L. Kalkowski Addison C. McCauley James T. Schmidt Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Halle A. Hayhurst, Katie L. Kalkowski, Addison C. McCauley and James T. Schmidt to the firm. Halle A. Hayhurst is a member of the firm's Technology & Intellectual Property section. She assists clients with all aspects of technology and privacy law, including negotiating agreements for software development and licensing, e-commerce, and information security matters. She focuses the intellectual property side of her practice on trademark and copyright, including prosecution and infringement related issues. Halle graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2022, with distinction. While there she completed both Intellectual Property and Business Transactions programs of concentrated study. She competed on the National Moot Court team and received the CALI Award for International Intellectual Property. Prior to law school, Halle graduated from the University of Manitoba, in 2019, earning a Bachelor of Science focused in Biology and Microbiology. Katie L. Kalkowski focuses her practice on corporate transactions and general corporate matters. She counsels businesses of all sizes on a variety of matters, including entity formation, corporate governance, strategic transactions, and regulatory compliance. Katie graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2022, cum laude. While in school, Katie was a Managing Senior Editor of the Law Review. She was awarded the Faculty Award in Legal Research and Writing II: Moot Court. Prior to law school, Katie graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2019 with high distinction, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History. Addison C. McCauley concentrates his practice on all aspects of employment litigation. He defends employers in a wide range of workplace claims under Title VII, the ADA, the ADEA, the FLSA, and other federal and state employment laws. In addition, he counsels employers on workplace practices and complying with the complex array of employment and labor laws. Addison graduated from Creighton University School of Law, cum laude, with a litigation concentration. During law school, Addison served as Lead Articles Editor of the Creighton Law Review and competed as a school representative in the National Trial Competition and the ABA Arbitration Competition. Prior to law school, Addison graduated from the University of South Dakota, magna cum laude, in 2019 while serving as the inaugural Chairperson on the Vermillion Human Relations Commission for the City of Vermillion, South Dakota. James T. Schmidt is a member of the firm's Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights section, where he concentrates his practice on creditors' rights and commercial litigation. James graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2022. While there, he served as Managing Editor of the Kansas Journal of Law and Public Policy and received the CALI Award in Employment Law. Prior to law school, James worked as a legislative staffer in Washington, D.C. for United States Senator Jerry Moran. He graduated from Kansas State University in 2017, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications.