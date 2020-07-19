Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Clay D. Haag Baird Holm LLP is pleased to welcome Clay D. Haag to the firm's Labor, Employment and Employee Benefits Group. He represents private and public employers in all aspects of labor relations and employment matters, including labor negotiations, preventative planning, wage and hour disputes, workplace investigations, workplace safety, wrongful discharge, and interpreting complex employment legislation. Clay graduated from The University of Iowa College of Law, with distinction, in December 2019. While in law school, he was a student writer for the Journal of Corporation Law, a research assistant to a contributing professor for the Restatement of Employment Law, and a participant in the General Civil Litigation and Employment Litigation Clinics. Clay graduated from Benedictine College, summa cum laude, in 2017, earning bachelor's degrees in Economics and Political Science and serving as captain of the men's nationally-ranked soccer team. "Clay provides additional excellent support for our Labor and Employment team," said Baird Holm Managing Partner, Richard E. Putnam. "We look forward to Clay's contributions serving our clients' many employment needs."
