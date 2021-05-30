Baird Holm LLP Announces New Managing Partner Christopher R. Hedican Baird Holm LLP is pleased to announce that Christopher R. Hedican has been named as the Firm's new Managing Partner. He replaces Richard E. Putnam, who served in this role for the past 12 years, and will be returning to the full-time practice of law at the Firm. Chris has been an attorney for 31 years, and at Baird Holm for 24 years. His practice has been focused on employment litigation, prosecuting noncompete, trade secret and fiduciary breach claims and defending all types of employment claims, including discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation, employment torts and public policy claims. For the past five years, Chris has also served as a member of the Firm's Executive Committee. Chris graduated from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law in 1990. He was conferred a Master's of Business Administration from the John M. Olin Graduate School of Business of Washington University in St. Louis in 1990. He also received a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Creighton University in 1986. Chris is Vice President of the Brownell-Talbot School Board of Trustees, and is active in many local charitable organizations, some of which include GO Beyond Nebraska and the Heart Ministry Center. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Ollie Webb Center, Head Start, and Morningstar Lutheran Church. Chris and his wife, Cindy, a former Baird Holm attorney, have three children. "I knew the lawyers at Baird Holm for many years before I joined the Firm. I deeply admired the collegiality and talent of the lawyers and wanted to be a part of it," said Chris. "When I was able to join Baird Holm, its culture was everything you could hope for in a law practice. I am proud of the Firm and grateful to my partners who have trusted me to do this. I look forward to continuing the success Rick helped foster." About Baird Holm LLP Baird Holm LLP's integrated team of 92 attorneys, licensed in 22 states, is committed to connecting each of its valued clients to the positive outcomes they seek. With extensive and diverse expertise, Baird Holm leverages each attorney's skills to respond efficiently to its clients' local, regional, national and international legal needs. Founded in 1873, Baird Holm proudly represents public and private companies, individuals, private funds and other investors, financial institutions, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.bairdholm.com.